Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One third of migrant and refugee women experience domestic violence, major survey reveals

By Marie Segrave, Associate Professor, Criminology, Monash University
Chloe Keel, Research Assistant, Monash Migration and Inclusion Centre, Monash University
Rebecca Wickes, Associate Professor in Criminology and Director of the Monash Migration and Inclusion Centre, Monash University
Share this article
A new survey is the first in Australia to look at the residency and visa status of migrant and refugee women, and the first to ask specific questions about controlling behaviour.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poor sleep is really bad for your health. But we found exercise can offset some of these harms
~ Academic freedom is paramount for universities. They can do more to protect it from China's interference
~ An orgy of sunlight, colour and hedonism: the French Impressionists are an oasis in a gloomy Australia
~ Meet the broad-toothed rat: a chubby-cheeked and inquisitive Australian rodent that needs our help
~ Economy will be weak and in need of support after pandemic, say top economists in 2021-22 survey
~ Will a free vaccine program boost India’s COVID-19 vaccination rate?
~ What if Covid-19 came out of a US military lab?
~ How the Hungarian LGBTQI+ are instrumentalized by the European Union, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Why the way we talk about Olympian Laurel Hubbard has real consequences for all transgender people
~ The Declaration of Independence wasn't really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July Fourth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter