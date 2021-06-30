Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An orgy of sunlight, colour and hedonism: the French Impressionists are an oasis in a gloomy Australia

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Share this article
The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is the 14th largest gallery in the world, and now Melbourne can see some of its masterpieces.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meet the broad-toothed rat: a chubby-cheeked and inquisitive Australian rodent that needs our help
~ Economy will be weak and in need of support after pandemic, say top economists in 2021-22 survey
~ Will a free vaccine program boost India’s COVID-19 vaccination rate?
~ What if Covid-19 came out of a US military lab?
~ How the Hungarian LGBTQI+ are instrumentalized by the European Union, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Why the way we talk about Olympian Laurel Hubbard has real consequences for all transgender people
~ The Declaration of Independence wasn't really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July Fourth
~ With cyberattacks growing more frequent and disruptive, a unified approach is essential
~ Outdoor play in shorter, more frequent windows can boost physical activity in early learning settings
~ At least four in five New Zealanders will have to be vaccinated before border controls can be fully relaxed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter