Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will a free vaccine program boost India’s COVID-19 vaccination rate?

By Rezwan
India has launched the latest phase of its vaccination campaign, offering free vaccination for everyone, however, questions remain about how this drive can reach its intended population amidst emerging challenges.


© Global Voices


