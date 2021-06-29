Tolerance.ca
With cyberattacks growing more frequent and disruptive, a unified approach is essential

By Yasser Morgan, Professor, Engineering, University of Regina
Co-ordinated cyberattacks can create massive disruptions to infrastructure and supply chains. New treaties are needed to prevent cyberwarfare, but it's challenging to predict technological advances.


