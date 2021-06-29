At least four in five New Zealanders will have to be vaccinated before border controls can be fully relaxed
By Nicholas Steyn, Research assistant, University of Auckland
Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Shaun Hendy, Professor of Physics, University of Auckland
New Zealand will have to vaccinate 80-85% to reach population immunity. Until then, a blanket border re-opening, even if only for vaccinated people, would pose a high risk of new outbreaks.
- Tuesday, June 29, 2021