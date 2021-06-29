Tolerance.ca
Why an invasive caterpillar is munching its way through tree leaves, in the largest outbreak in decades

By Chris JK MacQuarrie, Adjunct professor, John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design, and the Graduate Department of Forestry, University of Toronto
The caterpillar, Lymantria dispar, has eaten through 17,000 square kilometres of trees since the 1980s. The invasive insect was imported in the 1880s to launch a North American silk industry.


© The Conversation


