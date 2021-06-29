Tolerance.ca
Principles or pragmatism: does it matter where arts sponsorship comes from?

By Jo Caust, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow (Hon), School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
Perth arts organisation ARTRAGE, which runs the annual Fringe World festival, last week announced it had accepted ongoing funding from the mining company Woodside Petroleum.

Local artists have long protested against Woodside’s position as a naming-rights sponsor of Fringe World. In response, the festival introduced…


