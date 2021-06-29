Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National Security Law in Hong Kong: press freedom in grave danger after a year of endless attacks

By hytang
NewsThe National Security Law imposed by Beijing just a year ago has been used to justify multiple abuses in Hong Kong, including the detention of journalists and the shutdown of Apple Daily newspaper. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on democracies to step up pressure on the Chinese regime to prevent it from dismantling what remains of press freedom in the territory.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


