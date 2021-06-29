Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey using press accreditation to pressure journalists

By asie2
Share this article
NewsCondemning the arbitrary manner in which the Turkish president’s office issues and renews press accreditation in order to put pressure on the media, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is spotlighting the cases of four journalists who are combatting this arbitrary practice in the courts.For years, the Presidency Communications Directorate (CIB) has been using its press cards to restrict the freedom to inform.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ National Security Law in Hong Kong: press freedom in grave danger after a year of endless attacks
~ Ecocide: why establishing a new international crime would be a step towards interspecies justice
~ Dalian Atkinson: manslaughter conviction for PC but 'justice' for police violence remains elusive
~ A decade since 'the year of the hacktivist', online protests look set to return
~ Historic moment as Constitutional Court finds Zuma guilty and sentences him to jail
~ Fossil offers fresh insights into social habits of our non-mammalian ancestors
~ Kenyan universities face big challenges going digital. But it can be done
~ Unequal pay case in South Africa puts spotlight on how boards run their affairs
~ Why efforts by Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana to help cocoa farmers haven’t worked
~ Australia: Beijing Threatening Academic Freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter