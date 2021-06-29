Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecocide: why establishing a new international crime would be a step towards interspecies justice

By Heather Alberro, Lecturer in Global Sustainable Development, Nottingham Trent University
Luigi Daniele, Senior Lecturer in International Humanitarian and Criminal Law, Nottingham Trent University
A movement of activists and legal scholars is seeking to make “ecocide” an international crime within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Stop Ecocide Foundation has put together a prestigious international panel of experts that has just proposed a new definition of the term:

If adopted by the ICC, the proposed definition would be a historic shift, paving the way for…


