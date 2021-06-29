Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil offers fresh insights into social habits of our non-mammalian ancestors

By Julien Benoit, Senior Researcher in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Claire Browning, Curator of Karoo Palaeontology, Iziko Museums of South Africa
Luke Norton, Honorary Research Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
Finding a fossil tooth embedded in bone is always great news for palaeontologists, as it is the gateway to some otherwise out-of-reach understanding of the behaviour of extinct animals.


