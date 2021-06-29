Fossil offers fresh insights into social habits of our non-mammalian ancestors
By Julien Benoit, Senior Researcher in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Claire Browning, Curator of Karoo Palaeontology, Iziko Museums of South Africa
Luke Norton, Honorary Research Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
Finding a fossil tooth embedded in bone is always great news for palaeontologists, as it is the gateway to some otherwise out-of-reach understanding of the behaviour of extinct animals.
- Tuesday, June 29, 2021