Human Rights Observatory

Unequal pay case in South Africa puts spotlight on how boards run their affairs

By Rehana Cassim, Associate Professor in Company Law, University of South Africa
Businessman Andile Ngcaba, the former chairperson of South African-based technology company Dimension Data, has brought a lawsuit against the company for over R400 million for unequal remuneration.

The case raises interesting questions about how board committees work, the taking of minutes, and who has access to board minutes.

Ngcaba served as the…


