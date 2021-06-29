Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why efforts by Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana to help cocoa farmers haven’t worked

By Michael E Odijie, Research associate, UCL
A cocoa pricing agreement designed to protect farmers in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana from destitution is being circumvented by multinationals, the main buyers of cocoa beans.

Cocoa is the plant from which chocolate is made. Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana together account for 65%…


© The Conversation -


