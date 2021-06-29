Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Many of us feel 'empty' – understanding what it means is important for improving our mental health

By Shona Joyce Herron, Trainee Clinical Psychologist, UCL
Fabio Sani, Professor of Psychology, University of Dundee
Newly published research provides the first ever definition of what it means to feel 'empty' — a common struggle rarely recognised by health professionals.


