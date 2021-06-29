Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: as mountain regions warm, hydroelectric power plants may be vulnerable

By Simon Cook, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Change, University of Dundee
Around 27 million cubic metres of rock and glacier ice collapsed from Ronti Peak in the northern Indian Himalayas on February 7 2021, falling 1,800 metres into the valley below. The glacier ice melted as it cascaded down the mountain, mixing with rock and sediment to generate an extraordinary flow of debris that destroyed roads, bridges and two hydroelectric power stations. Tragically, more…


