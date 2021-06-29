Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top Belarusian media website removes social media posts to protect employees

By Tanya Lokot
Share this article
Tut.by editors removed virtually all of the content published on most of their social media channels in 2020 and the first half of 2021, at the height of the post-election protests.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: the return to lockdown
~ Post-Brexit trade deals may cause 1,500 additional diet-related deaths every year – new study
~ South Africa's latest COVID-19 lockdown puts spotlight back on vaccination failures
~ How a Soviet miner from the 1930s helped create today’s intense corporate workplace culture
~ The undisputed winner of the French regional elections: abstention
~ A meaningful debate about statues is happening – the government just doesn't seem to be taking part
~ Gibraltar reform is a small -- but important -- step for abortion rights in Europe
~ How food waste helped us discover the existence of a Christian community in 12th century Islamic Iberia
~ Why couldn't India's health system cope during the second wave? Years of bad health policies
~ The intergenerational report was sobering, but the reality may be worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter