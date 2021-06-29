Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post-Brexit trade deals may cause 1,500 additional diet-related deaths every year – new study

By Marco Springmann, Senior Researcher, Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Food, University of Oxford
From chlorinated chicken to hormone-injected beef, the UK’s food supply could soon change for the worse if a series of new trade deals come into force.

The UK is heavily reliant on imports and therefore especially vulnerable to changes in trade policy. Half of all food consumed in the UK is imported, including more than three-quarters of all fruits…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


