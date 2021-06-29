Tolerance.ca
Gibraltar reform is a small -- but important -- step for abortion rights in Europe

By Sydney Calkin, Lecturer in Political Geography, Queen Mary University of London
Gibraltar has voted to change the territory’s strict abortion ban, which held that abortion was punishable by “imprisonment for life” for the pregnant person and anyone who helped them get an abortion.

Just over half of Gibraltar’s 23,343 eligible voters took part in the referendum on June 24, with 62% voting in favour of reforms to make abortion legally available. The success of the referendum will mean important changes for people in Gibraltar who urgently need access to safe,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


