Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Makes Landmark Call to Address Systemic Racism

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A protester puts his hands up in front of a line of police in riot gear in the US city of Columbus, Ohio, on June 5, 2020. © 2020 Stephen Zenner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images (Geneva) – United Nations member countries at the UN Human Rights Council should take decisive action to carry out the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ recommendations on systemic racism and police violence against Africans and people of African descent, Human Rights Watch said today. In the Commissioner’s June 28, 2021 report, prepared at the Human Rights Council’s request after…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why couldn't India's health system cope during the second wave? Years of bad health policies
~ The intergenerational report was sobering, but the reality may be worse
~ Istanbul: divided on two fronts
~ Sri Lanka: Pardons a Meager Response to Abusive Law
~ Climate explained: how the IPCC reaches scientific consensus on climate change
~ Hong Kong digital news outlet Stand News removes articles and suspends subscriptions following Apple Daily closure
~ Yalta II: Pentagon already ordered weapons for Al-Qaeda
~ New Zealand is right to pause travel to Australia. It buys time to upgrade its own COVID-19 response
~ National cabinet makes jabs compulsory for aged care workers and AstraZeneca will be available for all who want it
~ From UFOs to COVID conspiracy theories, we all struggle with the 'truth out there'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter