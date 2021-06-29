Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Pardons a Meager Response to Abusive Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 20, 2020.  © 2020 Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Sri Lankan government’s pardon of 16 prisoners convicted under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), however welcome, does not address the urgent need to repeal the draconian law, Human Rights Watch said today. The European Parliament recently adopted a resolution calling for the European Union to consider withdrawing preferential access to its market unless the Sri Lankan government complies with its commitments…


