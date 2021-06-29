Tolerance.ca
National cabinet makes jabs compulsory for aged care workers and AstraZeneca will be available for all who want it

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
All workers in residential aged care facilities will be required to have at least a first COVID vaccination by mid-September under a decision at an emergency national cabinet meeting on Monday.


