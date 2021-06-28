Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's universities are on unceded land. Here's how they must reconcile with First Nations people

By Ross Wissing, PhD Candidate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, Deakin University
Andrew Saniga, Associate Professor in Landscape Architecture, Planning and Urbanism, The University of Melbourne
Robert Freestone, Professor of Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW
Universities must meaningfully acknowledge they are sited on unceded First Nations land and Indigenous culture should be recognised in campus design. These steps are vital for reconciliation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


