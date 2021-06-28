Threat or trading partner? Sailing vessels in northwestern Arnhem Land rock art reveal different attitudes to visitors
By Sally K. May, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
Daryl Wesley, Senior research fellow, Flinders University
Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Pictures of boats and ships in rock art at the northwestern tip of Australia show the European incursions from the 1800s — but also the much earlier and lesser known sea trade with southeast Asia.
