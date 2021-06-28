Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Florida condo collapse – searching for answers about what went wrong in Surfside can improve building regulation

By Norb Delatte, M.R. Lohmann Professor of Engineering and the Head of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Oklahoma State University
Investigators are searching for what caused the tall apartment building near Miami to suddenly fail. What they find could lead to changes in building codes.


© The Conversation


