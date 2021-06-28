Tolerance.ca
South African scientists explain why they make time for science festivals

By Mpfareleni Rejoyce Gavhi-Molefe, Mathematical Scientist & AIMS House of Science Manager, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences
Eric A. Jensen, Associate Professor in Sociology, University of Warwick
Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Science festivals across the world attract millions of visitors every year. They are typically busy, buzzing events: visitors stroll through interactive displays, enjoy science-themed shows and popular science talks and take part in hands-on workshops.

These events appeal to different groups of people for different reasons. For adults, they provide rare – and valued – opportunities to talk directly to scientists while learning in a leisure context.…


