Human Rights Observatory

Technology in hospitals can delay care: what doctors and nurses in South Africa told us

By Oluwamayowa O. Ogundaini, Lecturer, Information Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Information and communication technologies can dramatically improve healthcare delivery. They can make communication and exchange of information between healthcare professionals easier. And patients can consult doctors remotely.

Some of the most commonly used information and communication technologies in the delivery of healthcare are electronic health records. These digital records are used to manage information such as a patient’s medical history, doctors’ notes and scheduled appointments. This allows…


