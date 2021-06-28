Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France's decision to pull troops out of the Sahel invites a less military approach

By Folahanmi Aina, Doctoral Candidate in Leadership Studies, King's College London
France recently announced plans to close its military operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa.

President Emmanuel Macron said the mission would be replaced by an “operation of support and cooperation with armies in countries that ask for it”. And as part of the “new framework” the French military’s presence in the Sahel region would be part of a military operation and international alliance, associating countries in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


