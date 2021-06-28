Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

England players suffer from stereotype they can't win penalty shootouts, research suggests

By Tim Rees, Professor in Sport, Bournemouth University
Jessica Salvatore, Associate Professor of Psychology & STEM Division Head, Sweet Briar College
It’s one of the strongest stereotypes in world sport: England’s national football team is bad at penalty shootouts. Trotted out whenever England find themselves in the knockout phases of an international tournament, this time-worn stereotype always seems most pronounced when England are to face historic rivals Germany.

That rivalry has featured…


