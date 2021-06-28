Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How safe are Ontario’s shelters and other shared living settings from airborne COVID-19?

By LLana James, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto
Jeffrey A. Siegel, Professor, Department of Civil & Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto
Patricia O'Campo, Professor of Public Health, University of Toronto
Because COVID-19 is airborne, we can't know if the shelter system is as safe as it should be without seeing metrics related to ventilation, filtration and occupancy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


