Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Closes Trump-Era Lending Loophole

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
The US House of Representatives last week joined the Senate in voting to overturn a federal regulation that allowed payday and other small-dollar and short-term lenders to skirt limits on what interest rates they could charge for loans. This is a major victory for low-income borrowers. Click to expand Image © Seth Anderson, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/, via Flickr The rule, “National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders,” was enacted in the final months of former President Donald Trump’s administration by the Office of the Comptroller of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ National cabinet makes jabs compulsory for aged care workers and AstraZeneca available for all who want it
~ South African scientists explain why they make time for science festivals
~ Africa has few vaccines: here's what can still be done to minimise the impact of COVID-19
~ Technology in hospitals can delay care: what doctors and nurses in South Africa told us
~ Kenya's huge railway project is causing environmental damage. Here's how
~ France's decision to pull troops out of the Sahel invites a less military approach
~ England players suffer from stereotype they can't win penalty shootouts, research suggests
~ Parent-teacher relations were both strained and strengthened by the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Nutrition researchers saw malnourished children at Indian Residential Schools as perfect test subjects
~ How safe are Ontario’s shelters and other shared living settings from airborne COVID-19?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter