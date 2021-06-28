Tolerance.ca
COVID vaccine trials were a triumph – now we need a similar system for antibiotics

By Claas Kirchhelle, Lecturer in the History of Medicine, University College Dublin
Rebecca Glover, Research Fellow, Health Services Research and Policy, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
The triumph of COVID-19 vaccine development and the discovery of effective treatments was only possible because of the unprecedented coordination of clinical trials. A process of testing – that often lasts over a decade – was compressed into less than nine months. This should now be the model for other major planetary health crises – namely, antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

To stay ahead of, and rapidly respond to, non-viral microbial threats, we believe it is time for a new forward-looking clinical trials…


