Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Danish children struggle to learn their vowel-filled language – and this changes how adult Danes interact

By Morten H. Christiansen, The William R. Kenan, Jr., Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Fabio Trecca, Assistant Professor of Cognitive Science of Language, Aarhus University
Share this article
Recent research on Danish shows that not only is it hard for Danish children to learn their mother tongue, but adult Danes use their native language differently than speakers of other languages.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ At least 22 newspapers “murdered” in the past five years
~ House prices: the risks of a fall are higher than most people think
~ COVID vaccine trials were a triumph – now we need a similar system for antibiotics
~ Batley and Spen: two problems Labour needs to overcome to win this crucial by-election
~ View from The Hill: Darren Chester on being 'screwed over' by Barnaby Joyce – twice
~ How colonialism's legacy makes it harder for countries to escape poverty and fossil fuels today
~ Controversy over Communion in the Catholic Church goes back some 2,000 years
~ College can still be rigorous without a lot of homework
~ A pediatric nurse explains the science of sneezing
~ Fungal infections worldwide are becoming resistant to drugs and more deadly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter