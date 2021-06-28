Danish children struggle to learn their vowel-filled language – and this changes how adult Danes interact
By Morten H. Christiansen, The William R. Kenan, Jr., Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Fabio Trecca, Assistant Professor of Cognitive Science of Language, Aarhus University
Recent research on Danish shows that not only is it hard for Danish children to learn their mother tongue, but adult Danes use their native language differently than speakers of other languages.
- Monday, June 28, 2021