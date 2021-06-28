Tolerance.ca
Controversy over Communion in the Catholic Church goes back some 2,000 years

By Mathew Schmalz, Professor of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
Biden is not the first public figure to whom the Catholic Church wants to deny Communion. Over the centuries, the Church has often come under criticism for either denying or giving Communion.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


