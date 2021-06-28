Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Extending the gap between vaccine doses was the right thing to do

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Despite having left people more exposed to the delta variant now, the strategy helped protect the most vulnerable during the second wave, so was the right call.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


