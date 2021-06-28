Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC soldiers must not be able to attack journalists with impunity, RSF says

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to quickly identify and punish the soldiers who broke into a journalist’s home this week in one of the two northeastern provinces where a state of siege in effect for the past six weeks is making journalism extremely difficult.Freelance reporter Daniel Michombero told RSF that he was woken from his sleep on the night of 22 June by seven masked men in the uniforms of members of the DR


