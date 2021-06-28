Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor regains Newspoll lead as COVID crisis escalates; is Barnaby Joyce an electoral asset?

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Polling reflects wide dissatisfaction with the vaccine rollout. Despite this, the Coalition is still in a winning position for the next election.


