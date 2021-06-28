Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How to use a trip to the playground to help your children strengthen their memory

By Karen Malone, Professor, Environmental Sustainability and Childhood Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
A playground is a great place for kids to exercise their bodies. But it's also important to give kids opportunities to exercise their mind. Here's how to do that.


© The Conversation


