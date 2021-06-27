Self-collected cervical screening is a great way to prevent cervical cancer. How can we get more people doing it?
By Nicola Creagh, Research Assistant in Evaluation and Implementation Science, Centre for Health Policy, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Claire Nightingale, Research Fellow in Implementation Science at the Centre for Health Policy, The University of Melbourne
Claire Zammit, Research Associate in Evaluation and Implementation Science at the Centre for Health Policy, The University of Melbourne
Only 6,000 women used self-collection in cervical screening between 2017 and 2019, out of about one million women eligible. We need to boost those numbers if we're ever to eliminate cervical cancer.
