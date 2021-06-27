Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria's voluntary assisted dying scheme is challenging and complicated. Some people die while they wait

By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Marcus Sellars, Research Fellow (Qualitative Researcher), Australian National University
Share this article
Interviews with 32 doctors who provided voluntary assisted dying services in Victoria found layers of bureaucracy made it difficult for patients to access the system. Some died while waiting.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Want more research commercialisation? Then remove the barriers and give academics real incentives to do it
~ Self-collected cervical screening is a great way to prevent cervical cancer. How can we get more people doing it?
~ Surrealists at Sea: Dušan and Voitre Marek finally receive their place in the pantheon of Australian surrealism
~ Not so foolish after all: 'fool's gold' contains a newly discovered type of real gold
~ Is reality a game of quantum mirrors? A new theory suggests it might be
~ Airline policies mandating vaccines will be a turbulent test of workplace rights
~ From this week, every mainland Australian state will allow genetically modified crops. Here's why that's nothing to fear
~ What is Barnaby Joyce's 'women' problem? And why does it matter?
~ Advice for teachers on how to use the summer to protect their hearts from burnout
~ Queer people's experiences during the pandemic include new possibilities and connections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter