Victoria's voluntary assisted dying scheme is challenging and complicated. Some people die while they wait
By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Marcus Sellars, Research Fellow (Qualitative Researcher), Australian National University
Interviews with 32 doctors who provided voluntary assisted dying services in Victoria found layers of bureaucracy made it difficult for patients to access the system. Some died while waiting.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 27, 2021