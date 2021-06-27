Queer people's experiences during the pandemic include new possibilities and connections
By Jessica Fields, Professor, Health and Society, University of Toronto
James K Gibb, Visiting Scholar, Department of Health and Society, University of Toronto
Sarah A. Williams, Assistant Professor, Anthropology and Gender Studies, University of Toronto
Pandemic experiences for queer people were marked not only by loneliness but new possibilities and connections that will shape their lives when the world reopens.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 27, 2021