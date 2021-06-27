Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Theatre, live music and other performing arts should be a priority in COVID-19 reopening plans

By Janne Cleveland, Program Co-ordinator, Drama Studies, Department of English Language and Literature, Carleton University
Before COVID-19 shutdowns in March 2020, my drama students and I at Carleton University were scheduled to attend a live theatre production of Daisy, by playwright Sean Devine, that opened (and promptly closed) at the Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa.

Prior to the pandemic, as part of the Ottawa theatre community and the co-ordinator of Carleton’s Drama Studies program, I would typically attend a production of the performing arts — theatre, dance, opera — on average once a week.

While missing live…


