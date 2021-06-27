Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Study shows a huge burden of undiagnosed disease in a rural South African district

By Emily B. Wong, Assistant Professor, Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI)
Share this article
South Africa needs a public health response that expands the successes of the country's HIV testing and treatment programme to provide care for multiple diseases.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rethinking how we look at Africa's relationship with China
~ Sex, lies and DNA: why many 'Bothas' in South Africa have the wrong surname
~ A long view sheds fresh light on the history of the Yoruba people in West Africa
~ How soccer's 'gambling games' build the sport in South Africa
~ Joyce repays supporters and demotes opponents in a 'reward and punishment' reshuffle
~ Nigeria's poverty profile is grim. It's time to move beyond handouts
~ UNESCO proposes listing World Heritage Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’
~ Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Mirrors Reality for Millions with Disabilities
~ Bangladesh: Hold Security Forces Accountable for Torture
~ Facial Recognition Problems Denying US Workers Unemployment Lifeline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter