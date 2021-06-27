Tolerance.ca
How soccer's 'gambling games' build the sport in South Africa

By Tarminder Kaur, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Johannesburg
In outlining how soccer is played in South Africa, an executive of a soccer club in the rural Cape Winelands district of the country’s Western Cape province, explains that the sport has two structures: organised and unorganised.

The organised structure, he explains, falls under competitions endorsed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


