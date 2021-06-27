Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's poverty profile is grim. It's time to move beyond handouts

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor and Chair of the Economics Department, Allegheny College
Share this article
Nigerians have been justifiably confused by conflicting poverty data presented by the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the World Bank. According to Buhari, his administration has lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty within the past two years. But no sooner had he made the statement than the World Bank asserted that inflation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rethinking how we look at Africa's relationship with China
~ Sex, lies and DNA: why many 'Bothas' in South Africa have the wrong surname
~ Study shows a huge burden of undiagnosed disease in a rural South African district
~ A long view sheds fresh light on the history of the Yoruba people in West Africa
~ How soccer's 'gambling games' build the sport in South Africa
~ Joyce repays supporters and demotes opponents in a 'reward and punishment' reshuffle
~ UNESCO proposes listing World Heritage Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’
~ Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Mirrors Reality for Millions with Disabilities
~ Bangladesh: Hold Security Forces Accountable for Torture
~ Facial Recognition Problems Denying US Workers Unemployment Lifeline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter