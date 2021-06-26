Tolerance.ca
Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Mirrors Reality for Millions with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A "Free Britney" sign shows support for popstar Britney Spears who had a scheduled hearing in her conservatorship case at the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, June 23, 2021. © 2021 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” pop star Britney Spears told a court last week. Fans, influencers, activists, and members of the public rallied in support of Spears after the Wednesday hearing, loudly condemning the pop star’s treatment under the 13-year abusive…


