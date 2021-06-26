Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Hold Security Forces Accountable for Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials stand alert inside a truck in front of Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh on February 20, 2021. © 2021 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – The Bangladesh government has failed to address widespread allegations of torture and ill-treatment by its security forces, ten rights groups said on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The groups called on the United Nations and concerned governments to take decisive action. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies in Bangladesh, including both the police and soldiers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Mirrors Reality for Millions with Disabilities
~ Facial Recognition Problems Denying US Workers Unemployment Lifeline
~ Mozambique Investigates Sexual Exploitation of Women Inmates
~ Fast & Furious 9: The spectacular melodrama is exactly what a return to cinema needs
~ How Eleanor Roosevelt reshaped the role of First Lady and became a feminist icon
~ Yemen stalemate deepening its long-ignored human rights crisis
~ Homo longi: extinct human species that may replace Neanderthals as our closest relatives found in China
~ Why Matt Hancock’s private life is very much in the public interest
~ #Romalivesmatter: death at police hands raises questions about racism faced by Czechia's Roma citizens
~ We've been following victims of the Boxing Day tsunami for 16 years – this is what we've learned about recovering from disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter