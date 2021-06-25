Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facial Recognition Problems Denying US Workers Unemployment Lifeline

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers in Texas may apply for unemployment benefits on the Texas Workforce Commission website.   © Ahmed Fakhr/© 2021 Human Rights Watch Lucy* (not her real name), a 29-year-old grocery delivery worker and mother of two in the US city of Houston, Texas, was under enormous financial strain when we interviewed her in May. She said her income had dropped steeply during the pandemic; she was on food stamps and barely making rent. In January, she applied for unemployment benefits, for which she seemed eligible after the US Congress extended them to gig workers affected…


© Human Rights Watch -


