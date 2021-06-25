Tolerance.ca
Mozambique Investigates Sexual Exploitation of Women Inmates

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view over the roofs of Maputo, Mozambique, March 10, 2013.  © 2013 Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images This week, Mozambique’s government appointed members of a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation and other rights violations of female inmates by guards at the Ndlavela Women's Prison in Maputo. Minister of Justice Helena Kida also announced the suspension of the prison’s entire management. But government measures need to go further to ensure accountability for those responsible, provide reparations, and determine whether…


© Human Rights Watch


