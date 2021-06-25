Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Matt Hancock’s private life is very much in the public interest

By Polly Rippon, University Teacher in Journalism, University of Sheffield
The Sun newspaper’s publication of images from Matt Hancock’s office inside the UK Department of Health, which appear to show him in a “steamy clinch” with a colleague has created a political stir, but has also once again raised the issue of privacy from press intrusion.

Allegations regarding the health secretary’s relationship with a university friend and aide, Gina Coladangelo, were featured on the front page of the newspaper and went viral within minutes of publication online.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


