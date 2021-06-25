Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

#Romalivesmatter: death at police hands raises questions about racism faced by Czechia's Roma citizens

By Dana Brablec, Postdoctoral Research Officer | WISERD - Bangor University, Bangor University
Video footage from Teplice in the Czech Republic which appears to show a police officer kneeling on the neck of a man who subsequently died has been widely shared on social media. The man, who has been named – mainly by international media – as Stanislav Tomáš, has been identified as a member of the Czech Republic’s Roma minority.

The clip appears to show three police officers restraining Tomáš, who is in clear distress, on the pavement. One officer holds Tomáš’s feet, another appears to kneel on his neck, and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


